Teams coming off byes but going in opposite directions will meet in the 'Sunday Night Football' NFL Week 13 matchup as the Denver Broncos visit the Washington Commanders. Denver (9-2) has won eight in a row and defeated Kansas City, 22-19, in its last game. Meanwhile, Washington has lost six in a row, most recently falling to Miami, 16-13, in the first-ever NFL Madrid Game on Nov. 16. Jayden Daniels (elbow), who has been out since Week 9, has been ruled out.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The teams have alternated wins and losses over their last eight matchups, with Washington prevailing in the last meeting in 2023. The latest Commanders vs. Broncos odds have Denver as 6-point road favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Broncos vs. Commanders picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model enters Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, the model has set its sights on Commanders vs. Broncos. Here are the football odds and trends for Broncos vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Broncos spread Broncos -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook Commanders vs. Broncos over/under 43.5 points Commanders vs. Broncos money line Broncos -292, Commanders +236 Commanders vs. Broncos picks See picks at SportsLine Commanders vs. Broncos streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver has covered in three of its last four and is 5-3 ATS during its eight-game win streak. That contrasts with Washington which has not only lost six in a row straight up, but the Commanders have also lost versus the spread in all six of those. The Broncos possess an elite defense, leading the NFL in sacks, having allowed the fewest passing touchdowns, and holding opponents to a league-low in yards per rush. The defense gets another boost with cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral) cleared to play. At the other end of the spectrum is Washington's defense, which has bottom-five rankings in points allowed, yards allowed and turnovers forced. Washington has allowed an average of 34 points over its last five games, while the Broncos haven't given up 34 points in any game this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington HC Dan Quinn took over defensive play-calling duties prior to the team's last game, and the results were instant as the Commanders gave up just 16 points and a season-low of 142 passing yards. That's a promising sign heading into SNF, especially facing a Broncos offense that does not travel. The Broncos are averaging just 18 points over their last four road games, and they've failed to rush for more than 100 yards in three straight games overall. While Daniels' return is in doubt, receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) has been cleared to return after being out since Week 8. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Broncos vs. Commanders picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Commanders vs. Broncos 10,000 times and is going Over on the total, projecting 45 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Broncos vs. Commanders, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Broncos spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks since its inception, and find out.