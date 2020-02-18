Broncos confident Joe Flacco will be healthy enough to play in 2020, per report

The Denver Broncos know they have a quarterback of the future in Drew Lock, who threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five games last season, but what about their other quarterback? Joe Flacco was shut down for the season after suffering a herniated disc in his neck. The Broncos were reportedly told Flacco would need to miss a few weeks in order to recover, but Denver decided to shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Now that he's 35-years-old, coming off of a neck injury and having supposedly lost his spot in Denver, questions remain about if he will continue to play. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are confident Flacco will be healthy entering the 2020 season.

"He's the forgotten man in this quarterback carousel," said Fowler. "I'm told Flacco recently underwent an MRI on that neck injury that he suffered during the season and the Broncos believe that he should be able to play next season whether that's in Denver or elsewhere. They might want a fresh start with Drew Lock, they would greatly have to reduce his $20-plus million salary to keep him around as a backup, but this is a guy with a lot of experience who could be on the open market soon enough."

As Fowler points out, Flacco is scheduled to make over $20 million in 2020 and has a cap hit north of $23 million. Cutting Flacco would save $10 million, so ideally they would love to find a trade partner -- which will be extremely tough.

Flacco's first season in Denver was pretty bad. He completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions and went 2-6 as a starter. The Broncos will likely have to eat the money, but it's worth a shot to try to publicize that Flacco will be ready for next season.