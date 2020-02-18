Broncos confident Joe Flacco will be healthy enough to play in 2020, per report
The 35-year-old is coming off of a neck injury
The Denver Broncos know they have a quarterback of the future in Drew Lock, who threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five games last season, but what about their other quarterback? Joe Flacco was shut down for the season after suffering a herniated disc in his neck. The Broncos were reportedly told Flacco would need to miss a few weeks in order to recover, but Denver decided to shut him down for the remainder of the season.
Now that he's 35-years-old, coming off of a neck injury and having supposedly lost his spot in Denver, questions remain about if he will continue to play. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are confident Flacco will be healthy entering the 2020 season.
"He's the forgotten man in this quarterback carousel," said Fowler. "I'm told Flacco recently underwent an MRI on that neck injury that he suffered during the season and the Broncos believe that he should be able to play next season whether that's in Denver or elsewhere. They might want a fresh start with Drew Lock, they would greatly have to reduce his $20-plus million salary to keep him around as a backup, but this is a guy with a lot of experience who could be on the open market soon enough."
As Fowler points out, Flacco is scheduled to make over $20 million in 2020 and has a cap hit north of $23 million. Cutting Flacco would save $10 million, so ideally they would love to find a trade partner -- which will be extremely tough.
Flacco's first season in Denver was pretty bad. He completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions and went 2-6 as a starter. The Broncos will likely have to eat the money, but it's worth a shot to try to publicize that Flacco will be ready for next season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wills preparing for 'freakish' combine
Wills is looking to make a major statement during the combine
-
Steelers hire new receivers coach
Hilliard enjoyed a 12-year playing career before spending the last six years as the Redskins'...
-
Bieniemy likely staying with Chiefs
Kansas City's offensive coordinator will stick at his current job
-
Henry backs Titans re-signing Tannehill
Henry believes Tannehill is the future in Tennessee
-
Ranking Bridgewater landing spots
Bridgewater should have plenty of suitors, assuming he doesn't return to New Orleans
-
Eagles cut Nigel Bradham, per report
The Super Bowl champion linebacker missed four games during the 2019 season
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game