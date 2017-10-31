Broncos considering a QB switch, but Paxton Lynch isn't in the mix right now

After a third straight loss on Monday night, the Broncos are officially a team in crisis despite their defense's best efforts to keep them competitive. As Monday night revealed -- once again -- the Broncos have a quarterback problem. Trevor Siemian certainly isn't getting the job done, so it might be time for the Broncos to turn to someone else.

That's exactly what they're weighing right now. On Tuesday, Broncos GM John Elway confirmed that the Broncos are considering a quarterback change and we can expect a decision in the next few days.

John Elway tells partner radio station that they are currently evaluating the QB spot and a decision will be made in the next few days. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 31, 2017

However, 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch -- the only quarterback on the roster with actual upside -- is not a candidate to start, at least not yet as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury.

"Paxton hasn't played football since Week 3 of the preseason," coach Vance Joseph told reporters. "He's only practiced four days. So right now, he's been inactive the last ball game. So he won't be in that mix."

So that means the Broncos' quarterback decision will come down to Siemian or the very tall, but very bad Brock Osweiler. To this point, Siemian has started all seven games. Though he started off hot, he's cooled off considerably. Overall, he's completed 61.5 percent of his passes, averaged 6.8 yards per pass, thrown nine touchdowns and 10 picks, and posted a passer rating of 76.8. It's worth noting that the Broncos have allowed 25 sacks -- tied for the fourth-most in football -- so their offensive struggles aren't entirely on Siemian. As a team, the Broncos are scoring 18.1 points per game.

There's no reason to expect Osweiler to improve much of anything, because Osweiler is also not a good quarterback. Right now, there are only bad options for the Broncos. It's about picking the best bad option. That option is Lynch.

The only hope is that Lynch can live up to his first-round potential. As soon as he's healthy, the Broncos need to get him in there to see what they have. Of course, here's where it's worth pointing out that Lynch has failed to beat out Siemian in consecutive summers, which doesn't exactly serve as the most optimistic harbinger.