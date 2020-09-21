When it rains, it pours, and the Denver Broncos are currently trying to weather a monsoon. One of the more injury-ravaged teams in the league right now, they're forced to add wide receiver Courtland Sutton to the list of those who might not return for a while, and on a play they would've preferred never occurred. Sutton was attempting to tackle Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden following an interception in Sunday's game, and instead went down with a knee injury. He's scheduled to have an MRI on Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who also notes the Broncos fear it's a significant injury that could cost him major time this season -- if not the entirety of it.

The team is holding out hope for more promising news, but doesn't appear too optimistic it will receive it after the initial round of tests on Sunday. It was Sutton's first outing in 2020 after having missed the opener with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, but the injury knocked him out of the game entirely.

For the Broncos, it's now about trying to figure out how to surf tidal waves on a floating door, because they are also holding their breath for good news on quarterback Drew Lock, who suffered a right shoulder injury in the 26-21 loss to the Steelers. Vic Fangio and the front office are also waiting for more info on Lock's status going forward, but there's a chance the team will be without both their No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 wideout for an unspecified amount of time, and also running back Phillip Lindsay, who is expected to miss multiple games with a toe injury.

Meanwhile, the defense already battles through the loss of All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller and starting cornerback A.J. Bouye, the former being lost for the season while the latter deals with a shoulder ailment of his own. It's just Week 2 in the NFL, but the Broncos are suddenly close to fielding a M.A.S.H. unit as they try to claw out of an 0-2 hole.