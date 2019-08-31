Broncos cut Kevin Hogan, leaving team in need of No. 2 quarterback with Drew Lock injured
The Broncos will continue to search for a No. 2 quarterback with Hogan's release
The Denver Broncos have released backup quarterback Kevin Hogan, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Denver moving on from Hogan isn't surprising considering his struggles in the preseason. Hogan completed just 50.8 percent of his passes for 311 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for a 50.2 passer rating.
Hogan, a fifth-round draft pick in 2015, completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 621 yards, four touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 61.5 rating. Originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, Hogan joined the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2016 before being promoted to their active roster. Hogan was traded to the Washington Redskins in 2018 before being claimed off waivers by the Broncos last September. The Broncos re-signed Hogan this offseason, but decided to go in a different direction with their backup quarterback.
The most obvious candidate would have been second-round pick Drew Lock, but he sprained his right thumb in the third week of the preseason. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio did not rule out the possibility of Lock starting the year on injured reserve. Hogan was in a competition with Brett Rypien for the No. 2 quarterback job, but the Broncos will have external options.
The New England Patriots recently released longtime veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer Saturday, and he could make sense to back up starter Joe Flacco. Hoyer has been around the NFL, going 16-21 in his 37 starts while throwing for 9,902 yards, 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also has experience with new Broncos OC Rich Scangarello, as both were on the 49ers in 2017.
As for Hogan, he could be a potential fit in Indianapolis, where the Colts have been looking at their backup options and where the man who originally drafted Hogan, Chris Ballard, is now GM.
