DaeSean Hamilton was preparing to join a new team for the 2021 season, and the Denver Broncos were preparing to receive something in return for the wide receiver. That is until Friday happened. NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reports that Hamilton, who'd just become the subject of trade inquiries, has suffered a torn ACL. Denver originally intended to waive the fourth-year wideout this week, per NFL Network, but then attempted to deal him when other teams expressed interest.

A fourth-round pick of the Broncos in 2018, Hamilton was also floated in trade talks prior to the 2021 draft, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. After finding no takers, Denver was set to cut the 26-year-old pass catcher, who reportedly hurt himself while training away from team facilities. The Broncos were putting together a deal involving Hamilton late Thursday, Garafolo reported, and were expected to move the receiver in the coming days. Now, Hamilton could either be headed to injured reserve or outright release.

The Penn State product started five games as a rookie and has missed just two games in his three-year NFL career, but he's struggled to ascend from a No. 4 or No. 5 role. After three straight seasons with fewer than 300 receiving yards, he was set to enter 2021 behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick. He posted a career-high 12.7 yards-per-catch average in 2020.