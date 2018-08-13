Broncos demote former first-round pick Paxton Lynch to third string, promote Chad Kelly

Paxton Lynch has gone from the Broncos' future franchise quarterback to the team's third stringer.

After an abysmal preseason outing over the weekend, the 2016 first-round pick got demoted from the second team to the third team as Chad Kelly -- the 253rd and final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft -- earned a promotion to the second team.

Definitely been a change in the pecking order. Chad Kelly is No. 2 behind Case Keenum. Paxton Lynch with the threes. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 13, 2018

The decision comes two days after Broncos fans serenaded Lynch with boos during his horrific performance against the Vikings -- 6 of 11 for 24 yards, no touchdowns, one interception, and a 22.2 passer rating -- and chanted for Kelly as he completed 14 of 21 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns, one pick, and a 104.7 passer rating. It was Kelly who looked like a backup-caliber quarterback, but considering how much the Broncos initially invested in Lynch, it wasn't clear if they'd be willing to demote him so early in the preseason.

After the game, Broncos coach Vance Joseph was non-committal about shaking up the depth chart, but he decided to make a change by Monday.

Vance Joseph made the switch at backup QB today. Was totally his decision, I’m told. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 13, 2018

"Obviously disappointed, but he understands that it's a performance business," Joseph told reporters. "He has great potential -- physical potential -- but it's got to equal performance eventually. He understands that. It's a performance league. Everything we do, it's graded and it's counted.

"It's really more about what Chad's done, honestly. Chad's played well, he's played with poise, he's played with confidence. He moved the ball for us on Saturday night. It's been that way since the spring. He had a great spring, he's had a great camp. It's his turn to be the two."

Lynch, taken with the 26th overall pick in 2016, has appeared in five regular-season games during his career, completing 61.7 percent of his passes, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions, and posting a 76.7 passer rating. In each of his first two seasons, he couldn't wrestle the starting job away from Trevor Siemian. And after this past season, the Broncos went out and signed Case Keenum in free agency to be their starter, leaving Lynch the backup job.

But Lynch couldn't hold onto it. Now, it's Kelly getting his shot to earn the backup job behind Keenum. If Kelly struggles, though, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team look at options around the league or give Lynch another crack at the job if he shows signs of improvement.

It's only been one preseason game. Three more remain, giving the Broncos plenty of time to reshuffle the depth chart before the regular season.