Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is in the midst of an important offseason. He is currently gearing up for a quarterback battle with Teddy Bridgewater, as his future with the franchise that drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in question. During Lock's break before the start of training camp, he was driving across Kansas before he suffered quite a scare.

While Lock was traveling, a rogue lug nut apparently found its way into his windshield, and completely shattered it. Trooper Ben from the Kansas Highway Patrol said Lock had to avoid a bouncing tire, according to Evan Kruegel of KDVR, and a lug nut flew across the median and nearly went through Lock's windshield. Trooper Ben even posted photos from the incident:

Thankfully, Lock was unhurt after this incident.

The Mizzou product was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 13 of his rookie season in 2019, and he went 4-1 in his first five starts. Lock completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, and gave the Broncos plenty to be excited about for the future. Unfortunately, Lock experienced a bit of a sophomore slump in 2020, as he completed 57.3% for 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games played. He went just 4-9 as the starter. He seemingly has the upper hand in this quarterback battle with his knowledge of the offense, but he's going to have to go out and prove that he's the future of the franchise.