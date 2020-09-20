The Denver Broncos are experiencing some trouble this Sunday in their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as quarterback Drew Lock returned to the locker room after sustaining a right shoulder injury. Shortly after, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Lock sustained the injury with 7:42 remaining in the first quarter after he was hit by Bud Dupree with Denver threading to score. The hit caused a fumble that set up Pittsburgh's first score, a two-yard run by James Conner. Lock immediately headed to the locker room after sustaining the injury, and was replaced by Jeff Driskel. Driskel started against the Steelers as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the 2018 season, and spent the 2019 season with the Detroit Lions.

Despite the Broncos' plans to keep him inside the pocket, Lock was still the recipient of several hard hits by Pittsburgh's defense in the first quarter. Lock's hand was hit by Steelers linebacker Devin Bush on an inside blitz prior to being hit by Dupree.

Lock connected on his first attempt, a 20-yard gain to Courtland Sutton, before misfiring on his next four attempts. In the Broncos' season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans, Lock completed 22 of 33 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown. The former Missouri star was expected to make a big jump for Denver this season, and hopefully this is an issue that won't hold him out for an extended amount of time.