The Philadelphia Eagles' unbeaten streak will be on the line when they host the Denver Broncos in Week 5 NFL action on Paramount+. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season with a 31-25 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their last time out. They will host a Broncos team that is 2-2 after they cruised past the Cincinnati Bengals 28-3 on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Eagles odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Odds: Eagles -4.5, over/under 43.5

The Broncos' defense had their work cut out for them against the banged-up Bengals, but should still give the Eagles a run for their money as they rank second in the NFL in points allowed (16.8) and tenth overall in total yards allowed (285.3). The offense is inconsistent, with Bo Nix completing just 65.7% of his passes with a 7-4 TD-INT ratio despite having a good offensive line in front of him. Denver's best chance at covering the spread is if Nix makes better decisions against an Eagles pass rush that is allowing 207.3 yards per game.



Philadelphia's defense is middle-of-the-pack overall, allowing 333.3 total yards per game and taking its foot off the gas in the second half against the Buccaneers in Week 4. The offense has made up for that, however, by scoring 27.0 points on average. The Eagles also have extra rushing power in addition to Saquon Barkley since Hurts is able to run the football into the end zone himself, which could keep the Broncos' defense busy.

Model's Broncos vs. Eagles score prediction, picks

The Eagles are 3-1-0 ATS while the Broncos are 1-3-0 ATS, and even a tough Denver defense may not be able to keep the score close enough against the defending Super Bowl champs. The SportsLine model projects Philadelphia will cover the spread in 52% of simulations. Broncos vs. Eagles score prediction: Eagles 25, Broncos 19

