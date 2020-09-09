The Denver Broncos are awaiting MRI results on the lower leg of star pass-rusher Von Miller after he suffered the injury during Tuesday's practice, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Specifically, Miller is dealing with an ankle injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, and CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora relays that the fear is this could be season-ending.

The injury occurred towards the end of practice, per Schefter, that was being held indoors on Tuesday due to the blizzard hitting the area. The Broncos weren't even in full pads during the session and Miller, in shells, injured himself towards the end of practice in what was described as "a freak" injury.

Miller is set to enter his 10th season in the NFL and was primed to form quite the pass-rushing duo opposite of Bradley Chubb, who missed the bulk of last season due to a torn ACL. Miller finished 2019 with his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl nod, making it a total of eight for his career. The Super Bowl 50 MVP also has been a perennial All-Pro talent (three-time First-team, four-time Second-team) so this loss would be a massive blow to Denver's front seven.

According to the latest figures from CBS Sports' Stephen Oh, Denver's winning percentage for the 2020 season drops 3.1% without Miller in the lineup. The biggest swing in Miller's potential absence comes in the club's probability to reach the playoffs. That dips from 33.4% to make the postseason with Miller to just 23.7% without him -- a 9.7% difference.

Possibly missing the entire 2020 season would also be ill-timed for Miller, who is signed through the 2021 season. That final season of Miller's contract in 2021, however, is in the form of a club option which gives the organization the ability to cut ties or attempt to reduce his $22.225 million cap hit if he's still recovering from this injury.

The Broncos are set to open up their 2020 season on Monday Night Football when they host the Tennessee Titans.