Not every NFL team is hosting fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the Denver Broncos have brought in several famous guests as they prepare to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team will have a little over 5,000 real-life fans in the stands, but they amount to nothing when it comes to the town of "South Park."

Yes, Eric Cartman, Kenny, Kyle and Stan from the hit show "South Park" are all in attendance for the Broncos, as are several of their family members and friends. Since the show is based in the state of Colorado, the team had the great idea to include hundreds of cutouts of characters in the stands.

Despite the fact that quarterback Drew Lock, running back Phillip Lindsay, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, cornerback A.J. Bouye and linebacker Von Miller won't be playing due to injuries, Jeff Driskel and the Broncos will have the support of an entire city behind them as they face off against arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

"South Park" is set to return this Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET with a brand new hour-long pandemic special on Comedy Central. As the pictures above prove, they are wearing their masks and are clearly excited to watch their Broncos perform in Week 3.