Broncos fire offensive coordinator Mike McCoy after 10 games, six straight losses

The Broncos are one of the league's most inept offenses, which isn't altogether surprising when the offense line is in shambles and the starting quarterback is either Trevor Siemian or Brock Osweiler. And on Monday, in an effort to change something -- anything -- the Broncos fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

The Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy according to team source. John Elway churns through coaches — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 20, 2017

McCoy, who served as the Broncos offensive coordinator from 2010-12, served as the Chargers head coach from 2013-2016. The Chargers fired him in January after he went 27-37 in four seasons and made the playoffs one time. The Broncos hired McCoy two weeks after he was relieved of his duties by the Chargers. And now he again finds himself out of work.

Broncos have issues at QB, WRs have been under-performing as well. Mike McCoy is the first to go but others on staff could follow in 2018 — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 20, 2017

The latest development comes hours after the Broncos' punchless performance against the Bengals in which Denver's defense held Cincinnati to 190 total yards but the offense committed two turnovers -- including an Osweiler interception in the end zone -- that ultimately resulted in a 20-17 loss. Now 3-7, the Broncos find themselves 15th in the playoff race ahead of only the winless Browns.

Last week, Hall of Famer, two-time Super Bowl winner and Broncos general manager John Elway called the team "a little soft" during its six-game losing streak.

"I think at this point we're still trying to figure out how we can get through it,'' Elway said Friday. "So, there's no question at the end of the year we'll evaluate it and we'll look back and see what happened. But I will tell you I think we got a little bit soft. To be dead honest with you, we got a little bit soft.

"We went 4-0 in the preseason, we started out 3-1, then we get a bye week, and if you exhale in this league, you're in trouble. To be dead honest with you, I think we exhaled, and it's hard to recover from that. So, it's a lesson that hopefully we all learned and prevent it from happening again.''

Not surprisingly, Elway;s characterization didn't sit well with some players.

"Because I'm out there on the field, I'm out there on the field, I know my guys are out there on the field, none of us are soft," linebacker Brandon Marshall said after losing to the Bengals, via ESPN.com. "We go out there and bust our ass week to week, play good technique, we work hard, we're not just getting pushed over, pushed around ... for him to call us soft just rubbed us the wrong way. But he can say what he wants to say."

Going forward, the Broncos could choose to turn to 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch, who has been injured for much of the season. That said, It's hard to imagine that he'll magically fix all that ails this offense. Just like it's hard to imagine that firing McCoy will suddenly change the fortunes of a unit has underachieved all season.