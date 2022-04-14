It's Russell Wilson Hype Week, in case you weren't aware. Roughly a month after Denver agreed to acquire the longtime Seahawks star in a blockbuster trade, and just days into the team's 2022 offseason program, a number of Broncos veterans have offered public praise for their new quarterback. On Tuesday, No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton said Wilson has already raised the standards for the club. On Thursday, left tackle Garett Bolles joined in, comparing the QB to all-time sports legends.

"You talk about some of the greatest athletes -- Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan -- the type of mentalities those athletes have," Bolles said, per ESPN, "that's what he has. He's so focused all the time, ready to rock and roll, and it's what we needed here."

A 2020 All-Pro and a senior member of the Broncos' offensive line, Bolles told Denver's 9News that he received a text from Wilson shortly after the QB's arrival, and the two spoke via FaceTime soon after.

"I was just excited," he said, before taking a subtle shot at Wilson's old team. "I told him, 'Hey man, I know you're used to being hit. You're not going to get hit here.' I'm really looking forward it."

Wilson will be the Broncos' 11th starting quarterback in the last six years when he opens 2022 under center, replacing last year's duo of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.