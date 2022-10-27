The Broncos' big bet on Russell Wilson has yet to pay off in 2022. Seven games into the quarterback's first year in Denver, the longtime Seahawks star has battled multiple injuries and been an erratic passer on one of the NFL's least-efficient offenses. But general manager George Paton isn't regretting his investment in the quarterback. Addressing reporters Thursday, Paton specifically defended the club's decision to extend Wilson on a $245 million contract even before Wilson took his first snaps as a Bronco.

"We wanted to get ahead of the contract cycle," Paton said, per Denver's 9NEWS. "We had seen how Russ was in the offseason and training camp and we felt really good about Russ. We feel really good about Russ. ... We feel really good about it. I feel good about that deal. I feel like it will hold up."

Averaging $49 million per year on his extension, Wilson is scheduled to earn more on an annual basis than all but Aaron Rodgers at his position, and he's tied to Denver through 2028. His acquiring cost, of course, was also steep, with the Broncos sending five draft picks, including two first-rounders, and three players to Seattle to land the quarterback.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • 3 CMP% 58.6 YDs 1442 TD 5 INT 3 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

One of the biggest culprits for the Broncos' slow start, other than Wilson, is new coach Nathaniel Hackett, who's off to a 2-5 start despite a promising track record as the Packers' former offensive coordinator. Despite rumors that Hackett could already be coaching for his job on Sunday against the Jaguars, Paton is publicly optimistic about his ability to turn things around in Denver.

"I believe in Nathaniel," he told reporters. "I support Nathaniel 100 percent. He's been in this for seven games. The scrutiny he's faced is unprecedented. We've had four prime-time games, so he's kinda had to learn in front of the entire world. But I really like how he's kept the team together -- they're connected, he's kept our building together -- and I appreciate how he's fought through that."