Quarterback Russell Wilson is about to enter his first year with the Denver Broncos, but just how long he will remain in the Mile High City is currently unknown. It is expected he would get an extension in the fairly near future, but right now the team is not giving any hints as to when that will happen.

General manager George Paton did not give a timeline as to when a deal would get done, but he is certain it will happen.

"We all want Russell here a long time. I appreciate the question. Out of respect for his team, our team, we're just going to keep it in-house," Payton said (via NBC). "Any decisions we may or may not have. I have a really good relationship with Russ' agent, Mark Rogers, and at the right time, we'll get a deal done."

Wilson's contract goes through 2023 and the one he signed back in 2019 when he was with the Seattle Seahawks brings in $35 million. These days, top quarterbacks are bringing in more than that and Wilson will likely want to come closer to the latest contract numbers.

The Broncos have not found their long-term quarterback as of late, but the Wilson trade elevated their offense tremendously according to Paton.

He called the trade for the veteran, "game-changing for our locker room, the day-to-day, and for our football team."

Right now, the top priority for the team seems to be improving and winning games and the deal will come in time.

The Broncos went 7-10 last season. The AFC West is one of the most talked about divisions this season, with four solid teams and just as solid quarterbacks to go with it.

Wilson certainly has his work cut out for him as he attempts to help turn around a mediocre team, but he has the support of his team and his GM.