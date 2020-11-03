The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly affected several NFL players and teams so far in 2020, but it now has made its way to the front office. On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos announced that general manager John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for the coronavirus. Both stayed away from the facility on Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocol.

The team released a statement confirming that Elway and Ellis had tested positive for COVID-19 after reports surfaced:

"Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis as well as President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway were informed this morning they tested positive for COVID-19. After not feeling 100 percent on Sunday morning, Joe promptly reported his symptoms to our medical team and watched Sunday's game at home as a precaution. he continued to work from home on Monday before receiving a positive test result this morning. John immediately left UCHealth Training Center on Monday morning after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff. Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well. They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored. Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified. While our facilities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparations today remotely as a precaution. Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts."

Just last week, the Broncos had offensive guard Graham Glasgow test positive for COVID-19. In a statement, the Broncos noted that they found out of the positive test on Friday morning. In response, the team decided to postpone Friday's practice and conduct virtual meetings to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers instead. The Broncos ended up winning in a thriller over their rivals on Sunday, 31-30.

This week around the NFL has not been great with regards to the ongoing pandemic. Members from the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers registered positive tests on Monday, and a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen indicated that the NFL could consider a 16-team playoff if games are lost due to COVID-19. The NFL's competition committee met virtually on Monday to discuss the resolution, according to Mortensen, who also noted that future loss of bye weeks could increase the odds of an extended playoff field.

The Broncos are scheduled to travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this Sunday. There is no word if their travel plans will be affected.