The Denver Broncos had a golden opportunity to select their franchise quarterback at No. 9. Justin Fields and Mac Jones were on the board when they passed on them to select Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain, the second defensive player chosen in a draft class that featured a record seven consecutive offensive players to start it off.

Did the Broncos make a mistake passing on a quarterback, or does Denver have something in the works? A certain MVP quarterback reportedly wants out of Green Bay -- but if the Broncos have their sights set on Aaron Rodgers, general manager George Paton won't talk about it.

"We're just going to focus on the draft right now and focus on Patrick Surtain and what a great player he is and we're excited to have him here," Paton told reporters in a conference call, via the Broncos website. "We're happy to open the season with the guys we have now."

There is the possibility the Broncos could still trade for Rodgers, but nothing appears likely on draft weekend. If Rodgers is traded before June 1, he counts $38.35 million against the salary cap. After June 1, that number dips $21.5 million in 2021 and $17.5 million in 2022. The Broncos had draft capital with the No. 9 overall pick and two quarterbacks on the board, but that ship sailed. Denver has a first-round draft pick in each of the next three years.

The Broncos will ride with a competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater for the starting quarterback job. Denver isn't close toward moving on from Lock with the competition. However, the door is open for improvement in the quarterback room.

"Drew's been working hard every day," Paton said. "Teddy's going to bring some experience to the room, some leadership. So we're really excited for both quarterbacks. We're always looking at every position and quarterback's another one, but we like the two we have."