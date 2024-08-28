Like the other 31 teams in the NFL, the Denver Broncos finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday. The Broncos decided to keep three quarterbacks in the final cut, with rookie Bo Nix as the starter and Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson as the backups.

Wilson hasn't exactly excelled since joining the league, struggling during his time with the New York Jets. He has a 12-21 record, with a 57 completion percentage, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Despite his past shortcomings, Broncos general manager George Paton sees potential in the fourth-year player.

In Denver's final preseason game, the former second overall pick went 16 of 25 with 251 yards and two touchdowns. With a solid preseason overall, Paton feels Wilson could be a QB1 in the NFL.

"No doubt. He has starter tools all over," Paton said, via the Denver Gazette. "It's been pretty cool just watching him. Really, no expectations. He can just go out there and play football. He has all the starting traits in the world. He's still working through some things. You could see the really good last week in the game. He can throw it as good as anyone in the league. ... I do think he'll be a starter in this league."

Paton complimented the 25-year-old, saying he's "smart" and has the "intangibles."

The team hasn't decided whether Wilson or Stidham will be the backup and while Stidham is the more obvious choice, clearly the team is liking what they see from Wilson as well.

When Nix was named the starter, Stidham showed disappointment.

"I know I'm a starting quarterback in this league," Stidham said.

Wilson, who was much less likely to win the starting job, said, "I was excited for [Nix]. I don't think it was a surprise too much, obviously. I think he's had a great camp. ... I really believe that they're putting him in a good situation."

Paton explained their reasoning behind keeping three quarterbacks, saying the NFLPA vetoing the emergency quarterback rule change contributed. This offseason, NFL owners approved a rule that would allow emergency third quarterback to be called up an unlimited number of times from the practice squad, but this week, it was vetoed.

"We looked at last year and I think almost half the league kept three quarterbacks. With the rule changes, we think that number will increase. So, we're glad to have all three," Paton said.

He added that Nix has "earned the opportunity" to be the starter, citing his "poise," "maturity" and "efficiency.""We know like every rookie is going to have ups and downs. But we'll support him through that," Paton said.

The Broncos open their season on Sept. 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.