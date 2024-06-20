The Denver Broncos have added a notable name to their front office, as the team announced Thursday that general manager George Paton has tabbed former Stanford head coach David Shaw as a senior personnel executive. For the first time since 2005, Shaw is back in the NFL.

Shaw actually interviewed for the Broncos' vacant head coaching position in 2023 before Denver eventually traded for Sean Payton. Payton and Shaw were both offensive assistants on the 1997 Philadelphia Eagles, and reportedly remained in touch over the last year.

The former Stanford head coach spent 12 years at his alma mater, going 96-54 before resigning in November 2022. Shaw won the Pac 12 Championship three times and was the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year in 2017. He left the program as its winningest head coach, with 25 more victories than the legendary Pop Warner.

Shaw held assistant jobs with the Eagles and Oakland Raiders in the late 1990s, was promoted to Raiders quarterbacks coach in 2001 and then served as the quarterbacks/wide receivers coach for the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons through 2005.

Shaw clearly had a desire to return to the professional ranks. He interviewed with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers for their head coaching positions this offseason, but now finds himself in a front office.