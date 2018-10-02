Broncos hosed after refs miss play-clock violation to set up game-winning Patrick Mahomes TD

The Chiefs-Broncos game was a wild affair capped by Patrick Mahomes storming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, only further cementing his status as first-quarter MVP. But perhaps the story could have had a different ending, had the referees in the game managed to keep a judicious eye on the play clock.

With the Chiefs trailing 23-20 and marching down the field -- Mahomes had just completed 23-yard pass on second-and-30 and was facing a third-and-7 with just over two minutes left -- the Chiefs snapped the ball and Mahomes hit Demetrius Harris for a 35-yard pass to set up what would be the game-winning Kareem Hunt touchdown four plays later.

One problem -- the pass to Harris shouldn't have happened, because the Chiefs should have been flagged for a play-clock violation after failing to snap the ball. The violation is as clear as day on the replay (via NFL GamePass, try a free seven-day trial right here):

via NFL GamePass

It's not just obvious on the telecast, either. You can see the referee basically looking at a GIGANTIC ZERO on the stadium play clock. Missing that and allowing the Chiefs to pick up a huge first down is a brutal blow to the Broncos defense that was doing its best to lock down the young Mahomes.

Afterwards, Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall told Jeff Legwold of ESPN the refs admitted to Broncos players they made a mistake.

"It definitely was at zero. The replay showed that," Marshall said. "The ref told us that the ref that was supposed to be watching it just missed it. ... He told us that. The ref told us the guy that was supposed to be watching the clock just missed it.

"So maybe he got caught up in watching the game because it was a good game, but you've got to do your job. Come on, that was huge. That was big."

Asked about the issue after the game, coach Vance Joseph said he definitely believed the play clock expired but was told by a ref that the ball had been snapped before the clock hit zero.

"My opinion, the clock was on zero,'' Joseph said. "But that's not my job. ... And he said he looked up and it was zero and the ball was gone. I disagree. I disagree."

Joseph is right. Watch the moment back with a pause for when the clock hits -- the ball is absolutely not snapped.

Playclock violation by the Chiefs was clear as day. Full second or so delay. Unbelievable this wasn't called. pic.twitter.com/zOsI1cfcpG — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 2, 2018

Marshall claimed that "several" Broncos players were told by ref Craig Wrolstad that the crew just missed the violation, despite what Joseph was told.

"He told us. There are several guys that will vouch for that. ... We all heard him," Marshall said. "That was the explanation, that he just missed it. Come on."

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said he pleaded with the refs to overturn the situation on replay, but was told it's not reviewable.

"That was crazy, man,'' Harris said. "It was zero seconds on the clock forever. ... [You] can't review it. I asked everything. If a ref messed up on a call, you should be able to fix it. Dude, look how long the clock was on zero. That's not why we lost the game -- but that was a huge, huge no-call."

Harris is 100 percent right here: the league either needs to a) make that a reviewable call or b) make it an automatically reviewable situation by the command center where they buzz in and reverse the play. This is not some subjective situation where a judgment call is required, like holding or pass interference or whatever. This is a pretty clear-cut situation: either the play clock was at zero or the play clock was not at zero when the ball was snapped.

Maybe Denver doesn't stop Mahomes anyway. Certainly the Broncos had trouble doing it most of the night against Kansas City, although they did the best job of any defense so far. But this was a three-point game: stop the Chiefs on the next play (a hypothetical third-and-12) and Kansas City is kicking a field goal. The Broncos would get the ball back with the game tied and roughly two minutes left on the clock.

Instead they got the ball back with 1:39 remaining and trailing 27-23. Denver lost because it couldn't stop Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, but Kansas City got some help late from the refs in this one.