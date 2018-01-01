Broncos inform Vance Joseph that he will coach team in 2018

It was touch and go for the final few weeks of the regular season as speculation about his job security became a daily talking point, but first-year Broncos coach Vance Joseph will return to the sidelines for 2018, reports CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, who notes that general manager John Elway "went back and forth on the decision."

In a statement posted to Twitter, Elway said, "Vance and I had a great talk this morning about our plan to attack this offseason and get better as a team. We believe in Vance as our head coach. Together, we'll put in the work to improve in all areas and win in 2018."

The Broncos had an eight-game losing streak during the season, and finished on a 2-10 run, including a Week 17 loss to the Chiefs. And before Sunday's finale, Joseph admitted that he'd seen the reports that he could be dismissed after just one year on the job.

"My focus today, guys, was on our football team winning a football game,'' Joseph said at the time, via ESPN.com. "I saw the report, obviously, our coaches saw the report, but what are you going to do there? There was a game to play.

"I'm obviously going to visit with John [Elway] ... but I want to be here. It's a football team that's close. We've got to make some adjustments in some places, but our football team all year have not stopped working. That was fun to see tonight guys. It's been a hard year, but everyone kept fighting. I want to be here to fix it."

Asked if he expected to be back in 2018, Joseph said, "I do. Absolutely."

Joseph, one of the hottest coaching candidates 12 months ago, also had the support of his players.

"VJ's been great for us,'' linebacker Von Miller said. "It's not in my hands, you'd like to see those guys turn it around and we go to the playoffs, to the Super Bowl next season, but it's not in my hands."

Linebacker Brandon Marshall added: "I like Vance, I think he's a great coach, young coach, he works hard, he's passionate. And he cares about us, so absolutely."

Joseph's first order of business is finding a quarterback. The Broncos' season was effectively doomed when Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch all proved incapable of handling the job. Perhaps Lynch, the team's 2016 first-round pick, can grow into that role, but that's something the organization needs to know before September. Because there's no way Joseph -- and perhaps even Elway -- can survive another 5-11 campaign.