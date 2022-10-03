The Broncos lost more than Sunday's game against the rival Raiders. They also lost running back Javonte Williams for the year after the second-year running back tore his ACL, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirms. The injury will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Williams was injured during the third quarter of Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders. The 35th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams had 47 carries 204 yards in four games this season. He also caught 16 passes for 76 yards while serving as a safety valve for new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Williams started all four games this season. He ran for 903 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie last season despite only receiving one start. Williams also caught 43 passes for 316 yards last year while splitting time with veteran Melvin Gordon.

Williams and Gordon continued to split time this year, with Williams receiving more of the workload. With Williams out, Gordon's role in the offense will likely increase. Gordon, 29, has 139 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries this season. The former Pro Bowler also has eight catches for 49 yards through four games.

Backup Mike Boone can also expect to see an uptick in his offensive usage with Williams out. Boone, a five-year veteran who is in the middle of his third season with the Broncos, had five touches during the season's first month.

While he hasn't been used much, Boone has been effective when the ball has been in his hands during his career. The 27-year-old has 434 yards and four touchdowns over his career while averaging 5.6 yards-per-carry.

Despite Wilson's arrival, the Broncos' offense has been a work in progress this season. They are currently 28th in the NFL in scoring and last in red zone efficiency entering Thursday night's home game against the Colts. Despite their offensive woes, the Broncos are 2-2 on the year thanks to a defense that is fifth in the NFL in points allowed and first in red zone efficiency.