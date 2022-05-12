Amid his first offseason preparing alongside new quarterback Russell Wilson, star Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been sidelined indefinitely due to an off-field issue. On Thursday, the former first-round draft pick was arrested in Colorado on charges of second-degree criminal tampering as part of a domestic violence case, the Arapahoe Sheriff's Office announced.

Currently detained in the Arapahoe County jail, about an hour southeast of Denver, the 23-year-old Jeudy was booked by sheriff deputies between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (MT), per the Sheriff's Office, and is being held without bond. That means he is required to remain in jail until a judge can issue a restraining order related to his case, per NFL Media, with a hearing likely to be take place in the next 24 hours.

Jeudy's charge of second-degree criminal tampering indicates interference with another person's property "with intent to cause injury, inconvenience or annoyance," as Tom Pelissero reported. The charge, a misdemeanor, includes a "domestic violence enhancer," which designates Jeudy's relation to his accuser.

"We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy," the Broncos said in a statement, "and are in the process of gathering more information."

The former Alabama star, drafted 15th overall in 2020, had been especially active this offseason, attending his team's voluntary workouts and minicamp to build chemistry with Wilson. He figured to enter 2022 as the QB's No. 1 receiver opposite Courtland Sutton, totaling 90 catches and 1,323 yards in two NFL seasons. Jeudy missed seven games during the 2021 campaign while recovering from a high-ankle sprain.