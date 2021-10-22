The Denver Broncos have now lost four straight games, but they are expected to get one of their top playmakers back next week. On Thursday, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Friday that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to return in Week 8 vs. the Washington Football Team.

"I think the expectation is he will play this game," Fangio said. "He was medically cleared to play this game, this past game. He wanted to play. We didn't think it was prudent to play him with no practice."

Jeudy got a "solid workout" in pregame on Thursday night ahead of Denver's matchup with the Cleveland Browns. According to Pro Football Talk, Fangio said that Jeudy was actually medically cleared to play on Thursday night, but Denver didn't think its second-year wideout had enough practice time to return to the lineup just yet.

Jeudy went down with what initially appeared to be a serious ankle injury during the Broncos' Week 1 meeting with the New York Giants. He was carted off the field, but X-rays came back negative. The former No. 15 overall pick was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

Last year as a rookie Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns. Despite leaving the season opener early, he still led the Broncos in receiving with six catches for 72 yards.