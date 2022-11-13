NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted to the locker room early in the first quarter of the team's Week 10 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans after injuring his ankle on Denver's first play from scrimmage. While Jeudy was initially questionable to return, he was ruled out in the second quarter.

Jeudy was running a route downfield before he went down with the noncontact injury. He remained on the turf for about two minutes, and was grabbing at the back of his leg/ankle. Jeudy eventually got up and walked off the field with assistance from trainers. Minutes later, he was carted to the locker room.

Per NFL Media, Jeudy suffered an injury to the back of his ankle, but it is not an Achilles injury. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game that they hope they dodged a bullet with the situation.

"He's got an ankle," Hackett said. "We're hoping that we dodged a bullet there, but we'll evaluate and see how long he'll be."

Jeudy was not the only Bronco who left Sunday's matchup early, as offensive linemen Billy Turner and Graham Glasgow were also knocked out with knee and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Jeudy has caught 30 of 54 targets for 449 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played this season. The former Alabama star most recently had a six-catch, 63-yard performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, where he also caught his third touchdown of the season. The Broncos won that contest 21-17, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Denver already has wide receiver Tim Patrick on injured reserve, and the Broncos certainly hope Jeudy will not be joining him there. The Broncos had a couple of wide receivers that stepped up in his stead Sunday, as Kendall Hinton caught four passes for 62 yards, and undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil caught a 66-yard touchdown -- his first NFL reception.