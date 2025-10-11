The Denver Broncos (3-2) and the New York Jets (0-5) are ready to do battle in a 2025 NFL London Game in NFL Week 6. Bo Nix and the Broncos enter Week 6 on the heels of their second straight victory, ending the Eagles unbeaten streak with a 21-17 come-from-behind win in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Justin Fields and the Jets continue their quest to get into the win column, most recently giving up 20 second-quarter points to the Dallas Cowboys in a 37-22 loss.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Denver is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Jets odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Jets vs. Broncos picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Jets vs. Broncos. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Jets in London:

Broncos vs. Jets spread Broncos -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Broncos vs. Jets over/under 43.5 points Broncos vs. Jets money line Denver -395, New York +306 Broncos vs. Jets picks See picks at SportsLine Broncos vs. Jets streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is a lopsided 2-2-1 ATS this season but is coming off of covering the spread in back-to-back weeks. The run defense has been solid through five weeks and only allowed 45 rushing yards to Philadelphia, so the Broncos should have their work cut out for them against the Breece Hall-led Jets run game. Nix came up big in the fourth quarter against the Eagles and exited Philadelphia without throwing a pick -- a big confidence boost ahead of the Broncos' tenth international game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Jets can cover

New York has covered the spread twice this season and their best shot at keeping Sunday's game close -- if not ending their winless skid -- is to keep hammering away on the ground. Hall has a team-leading 305 rushing yards and Fields adds 204 yards of his own. The 26-year-old quarterback finished Week 5 32-for-46 for 283 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, but he will need to connect with Garrett Wilson and the receiving corps much earlier than the fourth quarter if the Jets are going to keep Denver from running away with the game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Jets vs. Broncos picks

For the NFL London Game in Week 6, the model is leaning under the total, and also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Broncos vs. Jets, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Broncos spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 41-21 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.