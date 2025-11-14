The Denver Broncos will be without running back J.K. Dobbins for this Sunday's divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and possibly some time after due to a significant foot injury, according to the NFL Network. The report states that Dobbins is "believed to be out for the foreseeable future" and is exploring all options, including injured reserve. Dobbins suffered the injury in Week 10's win over the Raiders.

If he is placed on IR, Dobbins would miss at least four games, meaning he'd be sidelined for matchups against the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers if he is designated before the Week 11 game.

So far this season, Dobbins has played in 10 games where he has totaled 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Injuries have plagued Dobbins' career, with the former second round pick missing 43 games over four years with the Baltimore Ravens and four games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. If he misses more than one game, it will mark the fifth straight year he missed multiple games.

Dobbins' absence means a heavier workload for rookie RJ Harvey this week and potentially for the next few games. The rookie out of UCF has 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 50 carries so far this season while adding 175 receiving yards and four scores through the passing game.

The running back room also includes Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin.

The 5-4 Chiefs and 8-2 Broncos will face off at Mile High at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The Chiefs are favored in the matchup (-3.5), per DraftKings.