Broncos' John Elway provides explanation for Emmanuel Sanders trade, won't rule out subsequent moves

The Denver Broncos aren't punting on their season, but they have now established themselves as sellers at the trade deadline. Denver sent Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers Tuesday, getting a 2020 third and fourth-round draft pick in exchange for the 32-year old receiver. The Broncos also sent a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to the 49ers in the deal. Earlier, I provided an in-depth breakdown of the trade and grades for both the 49ers and Broncos.

Broncos Executive Vice President John Elway revealed the move was an easy one to make for the Broncos, considering Sanders asked to be traded. Once the Broncos found the right offer, Elway didn't hesitate to pull the trigger.

"When we looked at it, Emmanuel had issues and we had issues," Elway said, via the Broncos website. "That is why it was a good time for us to go in different directions — for Emmanuel to go in a different direction and for us to go in a different direction. With that being said, we were able to get the value that we thought was fair. That is why we decided to make the deal."

Sanders is scheduled to be a free agent after the season which was another reason the Broncos decided to move on from him. Sanders has 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns (12.2 yards per catch) in seven games, with three games over 80 yards and one 100-yard game. With Sanders out as the No. 1 wide receiver, DaeSean Hamilton should get a boost in targets with Courtland Sutton set to take over the No. 1 role.

"These young guys have to step up," Elway said. "Tight end-wise, we have to step up and be productive. And we have to run the football. We're going to have to make up for it. Obviously, Emmanuel is a big part of the offense. It's Courtland's room now. He's going to step up, too. We have to make up for a loss like that in Emmanuel."

Denver has seven picks in the first four rounds, but Elway insisted the Broncos aren't giving up on this season. Elway admitted the Broncos aren't "throwing in the towel," but more trades could be on the horizon. Denver can receive more of a draft haul by trading away cornerback Chris Harris and potentially striking a mega-deal for defensive end/linebacker Von Miller -- both are slated to be free agents after the year.