Broncos' Jonathon Cooper arrested on domestic violence charges in Colorado

On Friday morning, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested on domestic violence charges in Colorado. According to Douglas County Jail records, Cooper was booked at 2:38 a.m. local time on two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief.

The record states that Cooper and an adult female were arrested over a fight regarding phones. The woman involved in the incident claimed Cooper cheated, per the arrest record. The police officers say the woman threw Cooper's phone and he then bit her phone. Police say both phones were damaged in the exchange.

Cooper was arrested by Parker Police at 11:16 p.m. on Thursday and appeared in court Friday morning, with another scheduled appearance on Monday.

The Broncos released a statement saying, "we are aware of the matter and gathering more information."

As of Friday morning, he was still in custody and a spokesman for the Parker Police said there was no information to release.

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has played in the league for five years and signed a four-year $60 million extension with Denver in 2024. Cooper has two years remaining on that contract.

Cooper has been present at the Broncos offseason program and was with the team for Thursday's OTAs.

Last season, he finished with eight sacks, second-most on the team.