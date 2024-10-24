Denver Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds was shot twice upon leaving a Denver-area strip club last Friday morning, according to Denver's NBC affiliate, 9News.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. Around that time, multiple 911 calls were made from victims stating that they had been shot, according to court documents. Among the victims was Reynolds, who was shot in his left arm and in the back of his head. Another man was shot in his back, and a third victim was wounded by shattered glass. All three victims had scrapes from climbing over a fence in an attempt to get away from the shooters.

The Broncos issued a statement on Thursday afternoon that confirmed the news of Reynolds being the victim of a shooting. In the statement, the team acknowledged that Reynolds has "received treatment for minor injuries."

"Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities," the statement said.

Denver Police has arrested two men in the case, Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza.

Prior to the shooting, the victims reported that they were at Shotgun Willies, a local strip club. The victims left around 2:45 in the morning, and Mendoza, who had entered the club around midnight, followed them out, according to a video from the club. The documents stated the Mendoza did not engage with the victims at the club; the victims stated that there were no problems during that that time.

Three vehicles, including one that was driven by Mendoza, were seen following the victim's vehicle as they left the parking lot, according to the documents. Two drivers began to fire at the victim's vehicle, and the drivers continued to follow the victims as they got onto the highway.

Once on the highway, the victims were forced to leave the vehicle as it would no longer drive. Police later located the victim's vehicle, which had numerous bullet defects. Two fired cartridge casings were found behind the vehicle.

Charlesworth, per court documents, told investigators after being arrested that he was "helping" a friend who had asked him to follow the victims due to a prior conflict. Charlesworth denied shooting at the victims, stating that the gunfire came from the other vehicles. He refused to describe those vehicles.

Reynolds, 29, is an eight-year NFL veteran who is in the middle of his first season with the Broncos. He is currently on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on a broken finger.