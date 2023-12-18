Broncos safety Kareem Jackson officially returned from his four-game suspension on Monday, per the NFL wire. The veteran is now eligible to play in Denver's Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve. That said, the team also received a one-game roster exemption until next Monday, per 9News Denver, which allows Jackson a one-week acclimation period if need be.

This latest suspension stemmed from an illegal hit Jackson lon Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Week 11. He appealed this most recent ban from the league, but ultimately served the entire length of the punishment. This is the second suspension the 35-year-old received this season, with the previous suspension being two games. That game against Minnesota was Jackson's first game back from that ban and found himself in the crosshairs of the officials immediately.

Jackson did seem to lower his head and lead with the crown of his helmet into Dobb's chest in the play that eventually got him suspended. The NFL reviewed the play and concluded that a four-game suspension was the appropriate response.

During his time away from the team, Jackson did meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to get a better grasp of how his play is getting in such trouble with the league. While he did get to chat with the commissioner, Jackson admitted that there was not much that came out of the meeting.

"I feel a lot better leaving being able to express myself, but I was told that I'm responsible for the offensive guys' protection," Jackson said, via DenverSports.com. "So, I'm not really sure how I protect myself, make plays and protect him (the offensive player) as well. But that's what I was told, and I'm not really sure what I do moving forward as far as playing this game, so, hopefully I'll figure it out."

After not getting much clarity from the league, Jackson added that he intends to continue his physical style of play.

"At the end of the day, I've gotta still play the game," Jackson said. "Imma go out and play the game as I have since 2010. For me, I guess, lowering my target even more than I have. As far as trying to protect the guy on the other side, it's impossible. I have no clue as to how I'm supposed to do that. It's impossible."

On top of being suspended a total of six games this season (and losing those game checks), Jackson has also been fined $89,670.