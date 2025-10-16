New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has forced NFL defenses to take notice in recent weeks, posting wins in two of his three starts while averaging 55.6 yards rushing per game with two touchdowns on the ground. His ability to extend plays with his legs and escape pressure has become a defining feature of the young quarterback's game. But ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos, linebacker Jonathon Cooper isn't fazed by the hype. The reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week said Dart's mobility won't catch Denver off guard.

"He's a young guy. He's feelin' himself a little bit," Cooper said. "He's out there running around. He's got the chain on. He's dancing. I feel like everybody needs something, you know. But we've went against QBs who have ran around in the pocket and have tried to do stuff with their legs, so it ain't nothing we haven't seen."

The Broncos certainly know how to defend mobile quarterbacks, limiting scramblers Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields to a combined 34 yards on nine carries over the past two weeks. Denver leads the league with 30 sacks this season, including nine against Fields and the Jets in London last Sunday.

Containing Dart will require consistent pressure without losing discipline in the defensive lanes. Asked if Dart's rookie status and limited film made the matchup more challenging, Cooper disagreed.

"I would say no, not to that standpoint, just because once you've played enough in this league and seen enough good quarterbacks -- we play one of the best quarterbacks twice a year, every single year -- you kind of get a feel of the game and know what you need to do," Cooper said. "You've got to make them feel uncomfortable in the pocket. You can't let them get that confidence and that ego going. You just have to take care of that."

Dart and first-year running back Cam Skattebo have given the Giants offense a spark since Dart became the starter in Week 4. His performance in a 34-17 win against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday highlighted his dual-threat ability, completing 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown while adding 58 yards rushing and another score on 13 carries.

Still, New York faces a formidable challenge in Denver. In addition to leading the NFL in sacks, the Broncos rank second in points allowed per game (15.8), sixth in rushing yards allowed (89.0), and third in passing yards allowed (165.2). Nik Bonitto leads the NFL with eight sacks, while Cooper has contributed 18 total tackles, including four for loss with 4.5 sacks through six games.