After receiving just five starts across his first two NFL seasons, Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto broke out in a big way to the tune of 13.5 sacks throughout the 2024 season. Now, Bonitto is motivated to build off of that success and take his game to the next level this season.

"Honestly, I feel like it's made me hungrier," Bonitto said in an appearance on "The Jim Rome Show." "Now that I've kind of got a taste, having a really good season and everything that comes with that, I feel like I've attacked this offseason the hungriest I have. I'm really looking forward to getting back out there and seeing how much I've grown with all the training."

Bonitto rose to the occasion last season as a key piece of the Broncos defense after seeing an icreased role. In total, the third-year pass rusher racked up 48 combined tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 54 quarterback pressures and 24 quarterback hits in addition to his career-best 13.5 sacks, which were also a team-high; he tallied at least one full sack in 11 regular-season games.

"I feel like it was a bunch of things, whether it was my preparation -- each year I'm taking things and I'm learning more things ... whether it's film session, weight room, practice habits, things like that," Bonitto said. "And just as far as on the field, not to say it's easy, but when you're with a bunch of selfless guys like the guys I'm rushing with, everybody eats. It's just a matter of dialing into the game plan and rushing together. I feel like, not only for myself, but you know that's why everybody had a really good year in the D-tackle room and the edge room."

Bonitto combined to form quite a formidable pass rushing duo with teammate Jonathon Cooper, who tallied 10.5 sacks. In fact, Bonitto and Cooper became the first Broncos teammates to register double-digit sacks since Von Miller and Bradley Chubb accomplished the feat in 2018.

"Me and Coop have always kinda pushed each other," Bonitto added. "We've always kinda reminded ourselves of the goals we came in with in the league. We're always a competitive group with me and him, and just pushing each other every day since I came in as a rookie. Kinda instilling that type of competition with the younger guys in the room, as well. It's always a healthy competition and a brotherhood between me and him, and I'm glad with how it's going. We're spreading it onto the younger guys and making it such a competitive room where everybody wants to be great."

Bonitto also thrived against the AFC West's top competition as he recorded three total sacks in two games against the Kansas City Chiefs during the regular season. He also produced a memorable pick six in which he intercepted a pass thrown by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on a trick play.

Considering that Bonitto has become a mainstay in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's unit, he could be in line for a big contract extension in the near future.

The Broncos figure to build off of a successful campaign in 2024 in which they went 10-7 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. After adding key players like safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw to an already stout defensive unit, the Broncos could be poised to have another impressive season in 2025.