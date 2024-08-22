Multiple Denver Broncos quarterbacks made headlines on Wednesday, but for very different reasons. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix was in the news after Denver coach Sean Payton announced that he is the team's new starting quarterback. Peyton Manning, who was Denver's quarterback the last time the team won the Super Bowl, went viral after he topped his opening tee shot at a PGA Pro-Am event.

Undaunted by his gaffe, Manning smiled after his round when he was asked about Payton naming Nix as the Broncos' new starting quarterback. Manning, who in retirement has continued to stay close to the organization, said that he actually ran into Nix the night before he was named QB1.

"He's had a great camp. Had a great offseason," Manning said, via KOA Colorado. "He's used the time. You knew his experience, his maturity would be an advantage for him (in his position battle with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson). He's picked up the system quickly. You can tell."

Manning added that Payton shared some insight with him regarding Nix when the two saw each other on Monday. Manning said that Nix has "answered (Payton's) challenge" in the months since the team selected him with the 12th overall pick.

"Happy for him," Manning said of Nix. "What a great opportunity. I know what that's like, starting as a rookie in your first NFL game. But he'll be ready, and pulling hard for him."

Manning started as a rookie, but that was in Indianapolis as the 2021 Hall of Fame inductee started his career with the Colts before finishing it with the Broncos. John Elway, who participated in the same Pro-Am event on Wednesday, was the last Broncos quarterback to start in Week 1 as a rookie back in 1983.

Like Manning, Elway feels that Nix's talents and his situation with the Broncos is a great starting point for a a rookie starting quarterback.

"I think that, obviously, Bo is tremendously talented," Elway said, via Mile High Sports. "He's played a lot of college football. He's ahead of the curve when it comes to that. I think that Sean Payton will be great for him, and the offense that they're gonna run, they'll protect him. I think they're pretty good on the offensive line; they'll be good at running the football.

"Bo's a mature guy, so it'll be fun to see them working. I think Sean knows how to develop quarterbacks. He'll keep him in the right situations, not put too much on him and allow him to improve week in and week out. Bo's gonna see, it's a big jump between the preseason and the regular season. I'm sure that he'll handle that well. He's gonna have his ups and downs as a young guy, which I had plenty of those. He's got all the arm strength and the talent in the world and the mind strength to be able to do it."

Regarding the difference between the preseason and regular season, no rookie quarterback in history knows that better than Elway, whose first career regular-season start took place in Pittsburgh against a defense that featured three future Hall of Famers, including intimidating middle linebacker Jack Lambert.

That day was not Elway's finest. He went just 1 of 8 passing for 14 yards, was picked off once and sacked four times. The Broncos, won, however, marking the first of 162 wins for Elway as the Broncos' starting quarterback. He would go on to enjoy a Hall of Fame career that included five Super Bowl starts, back-to-back Super Bowls wins and a Super Bowl MVP award-winning performance in his final game.

It's easy to see why Manning and Elway are high on Nix and his situation, starting with the fact that he's playing for an offensive-minded coach who enjoyed a record-setting run with future Hall of Fame quarterback Brees during their time together in New Orleans. The Broncos offense includes a solid offensive line and depth at the skill positions, especially at receiver with Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick leading the way.

Defensively, the Broncos have several rising stars, led by cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The unit also appears to have good depth as well as the ability to force turnovers, which is a great thing for any quarterback to have, let alone a rookie.

While the situation looks good, it's still obviously too early to make any kind of predictions regarding Nix's career. That being said, it's clear that Elway and Manning both feel that Nix has the potential to do some special things in Denver, both this year and in the years to come.