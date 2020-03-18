Broncos likely to release Joe Flacco after signing another QB to back up Drew Lock, per report
Flacco will join the list of former franchise quarterbacks still looking for a new home
Joe Flacco, after one season in Denver, will be back on the open market sometime soon. It is likely that the Broncos, who are expected to go forward with Drew Lock as their starting quarterback, will release Flacco, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and 9News' Mike Klis. The Broncos reportedly agreed to a contract with former Bengals and Lions backup Jeff Driskel on Tuesday.
Flacco, 35, went 2-6 as the Broncos' starting quarterback in 2019. Flacco's season ended prematurely, as a neck injury he sustained in Week 8 landed him on injured reserve. Before getting injured, Flacco completed a career high 65.3% of his passes with six touchdowns and five interceptions. Flacco was unable to parlay that success into wins, however, as Denver lost four one-score games with Flacco under center. Lock, a rookie last season, went 4-1 as a starter while helping the Broncos finish the 2019 season with a 7-9 record.
Despite being openly critical of the Broncos' play-calling last season, Flacco said earlier this year that he would like to return to the Broncos.
"Of course," Flacco told the Broncos' website when asked about coming back for a second season in Denver. "I want the opportunity at some level and if that ends up being here in whatever capacity that is, then that'd be great."
Instead, the Broncos will move forward with Lock as the starter and Driskel behind him. Driskel went 1-7 in eight starts for the Bengals and Lions over the last two seasons and has totaled 1,688 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 59.4% of his passes in his career. Much of his value is tied to his rushing ability, as the quarterback has racked up 281 on 47 carries (6.0-yard average) while adding three touchdowns.
While Flacco could likely sign with a team as a backup, it's unclear how many teams are interested in him being their starting quarterback. Several teams that are in need of a quarterback, specifically the Bengals, Chargers and Dolphins, are expected to use their first-round picks on a quarterback.
Flacco won't be the only former franchise quarterback in search of a new team this offseason. Jameis Winston, who led the NFL in passing last season, is not expected to remain with the Buccaneers with the team's reported signing of Tom Brady. Andy Dalton, who helped lead the Broncos to the playoffs five straight years from 2011-15, is also expected to be traded sometime soon.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lions acquire Pats safety Duron Harmon
Matt Patricia acquires another Patriots defender
-
Cowboys' Gregory: I'll be back for good
Help is on the way for the Cowboys pass rush
-
Titans trade Casey to Broncos for pick
Casey has been named to five straight Pro Bowls
-
New England papers react to Brady
The headlines all centered around the former Patriots quarterback
-
Raiders player says he has coronavirus
Coronavirus might have finally just hit the NFL
-
Todd Gurley done in Los Angeles?
Todd Gurley's time in with the Rams could soon be coming to an end
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game