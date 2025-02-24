Denver Broncos linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite spent his Monday morning in Denver County court, as he was arrested and booked on suspicion of second degree assault of a police officer Sunday, according to jail records obtained by 9News.

"We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information,'' a Broncos spokesperson said.

The 38-year-old Wilhoite is in his second season with the Broncos as an outside linebackers coach. He previously worked as a linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, and began his coaching career under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints as a special teams assistant, and defensive assistant.

Wilhoite is a former linebacker who spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-16), and one with the Seattle Seahawks (2017). Despite going undrafted in 2011 and beginning his career with the UFL's Omaha Nighthawks, Wilhoite found his way to the league and recorded 298 combined tackles, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four interceptions in 79 games played.