The Denver Broncos have some notable dinner plans for Thursday evening. The team's brass is going to dine with veteran running back J.K. Dobbins, whose time in Denver will also include a visit to the Broncos' facility, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Denver's reported interest in Dobbins makes sense given its current situation at the position. After letting Javonte Williams test the free agent market (he quickly signed with the Dallas Cowboys), the Broncos drafted former UCF running back RJ Harvey in the second round of this year's draft. While Harvey has potential, it would make sense for the Broncos to pair him with a veteran running back who can help shoulder the workload.

Dobbins' impressive production is surely another reason why the Broncos are reportedly interested in his services. Dobbins averaged an impressive 5.2 yards-per-carry during his first four seasons in the NFL. Last season (his first and only season with the Los Angeles Chargers), Dobbins ran for a career-high 905 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards-per-carry while appearing in 13 games.

While his on-field career has been a success, injuries have been a common theme for Dobbins since 2021, his second season with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He missed the entire 2021 season after he tore his ACL during the preseason. Dobbins missed half of the 2022 season and the entire 2023 season after suffering more injury setbacks. He missed several games during the second half of the 2024 season after he suffered an MCL sprain.

If he is healthy, though, Dobbins could be a key contributor for a Broncos team that is looking to take the next step in 2025 after snapping its 10-year playoff drought in 2024.