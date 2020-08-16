Watch Now: 2020 Denver Broncos Team Preview: Betting Breakdown ( 3:20 )

There's always an acclimation period for any player when he joins a new club, but Melvin Gordon is dealing with more than just learning the playbook and knowing his way around the Broncos facility. The veteran running back, who spent the past five years as a member of the Chargers, now has to simply focus on breathing in the Denver air, which he admits has been a tough road to this point.

"I'm struggling a little bit, I'm struggling a up here little bit with the altitude," Gordon said following Sunday's practice. "What I keep hearing is when we play other places, we won't even get tired, so I'm looking forward to that. Right now it's tough, trying to finish downfield, and things like that. It's dry out here, I'm trying to drink water every second, lips are dry. That's the biggest adjustment, working all offseason and coming here and still feeling like you're still not in shape because of the altitude."

Outside of the altitude, Gordon did note that he's fitting in pretty seamlessly to the Broncos system.

Because he came up in the league in the AFC West and faced the Broncos twice a year, we do have a four-game sample size of what kind of production Gordon brings to the table in the high altitude. In his four career games played in Denver, Gordon has totaled 306 yards on 4.3 yards a carry to go along with 14 receptions, and an additional 104 yards receiving and one touchdown reception. If he's able to even come close to those totals over a full season, the Broncos will be very happy in their $16 million offseason investment in Gordon, who will also be fighting Phillip Lindsay for snaps in the backfield.

Denver plays two of its first three regular-season contests at Empower Field at Mile High before heading on the road in Week 4 and Week 5, which does give Gordon even more time to catch his breath. Once he does that, he should be in line for a promising first season with the Broncos.