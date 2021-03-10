Melvin Gordon was arrested in October 2020 in suspicion of DUI in Denver, but the district attorney has opted to dismiss the charges, per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver. The Broncos' 27-year-old running back ultimately pleading guilty to reckless driving for excessive speeding -- being penalized with eight points against his driver's license and accompanying fines. The charges were reportedly dismissed due to concerns with the evidence, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Considering the worst-case scenario, the two-time Pro Bowler dodged a major bullet and can, at least mostly, get back to focusing on football for the coming 2021 season. That might come with a caveat, however, because he's still up against the NFL's personal conduct policy. If the league and commissioner Roger Goodell determine he violated it, Gordon could face a fine, a suspension or a combination of the two.

"We're gathering information," said general manager George Paton of a potential suspension coming down on Gordon. "It's kind of out of our hands. It's in the league's hands. It's a legal process.

"He is a good football player. Not sure what is going to happen with him, but we like him as a player."

If Gordon does land a suspension, the Broncos would have the option of voiding $4.5 million in guaranteed salary and potentially release him to save nearly $7 million toward their cap, but Paton appears to lean toward keeping Gordon on the roster -- at least for the time being. Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos in 2020 and, as such, is set to enter a contract year with the club. It's not off to the best start, but he's now received his first major round of good news after the incident, with time to reveal if the next round will be more of the good or a whole lot of bad.