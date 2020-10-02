The Denver Broncos just can't catch a break on offense when it comes to the injury bug, but this one may have more to do with the playing surface than just poor luck. This time it's Noah Fant that has gone down, as the Denver tight end was carted off with an ankle injury suffered on the MetLife Stadium turf in Thursday's game against the New York Jets. Fant was quickly ruled out of the game, but the injury has been described as "minor" and Fant should be fine, according to a text ESPN's Adam Schefter received after the game.

Although the ankle injury is now being reported as minor, Fant adds to the list of injuries suffered at MetLife Stadium and just a week ago the NFL told CBSSports.com's Jonathan Jones that the turf has been deemed "good to go" prior to a Week 3 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants. Jets wide receiver Lawrence Cager and cornerback Bless Austin were ruled out during the game while quarterback Sam Darnold injured his shoulder during a sack in Thursday's game. He returns. This is not exactly a ringing endorsement the MetLife Stadium turf is safe.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert pointed out the turf issues during the first half of the game. Mostert injured his knee (MCL sprain) playing on the turf two weeks ago.

The turf at MetLife Stadium was certified as playable by an independent field inspector on Sept. 12, just before the start of the 2020 NFL season. The turf at the stadium was just installed this offseason. After complaints form the NFLPA after the 49ers game in Week 2, the league investigated the matter.

Fant had 14 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns heading into Thursday's game. He was tied for fifth in catches and third in yards amongst tight ends heading into the week.