The Denver Broncos announced Monday they are partnering with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre as CMLL is set to celebrate its 90th anniversary. There will be one exhibition in Denver and another in Mexico for what will be the first ever collaboration between an NFL franchise and the prestigious Lucha Libre organization.

The first exhibition of Lucha Olímpica will take place Sept. 8 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Former Mexican professional wrestler and trainer Tony Salazar will be coaching six mascots to help kick off the anniversary celebrations. Among those participants will be Denver's own Miles the Mascot.

The second event will take place at Empower Field at Mile High ahead of the Broncos game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 22. Fans will get to watch luchadores Místico, Atlantis Jr., Templario and Volador Jr. in action during a pregame exhibition.

As part of the partnership, the NFL and CMLL will also be releasing limited edition T-shirt designed by Mexico native and Colorado artist Armando Silva. The shirts are navy with Miles the Mascot wearing a luchador outfit in the front. The back features the fighters who will be participating in the Denver exhibition.

Lucha libre is a style of professional wrestling that originated in Mexico in the early 20th century. The CMLL was founded in 1933 by Salvador Lutteroth González and is the oldest professional wrestling promotion still in existence.