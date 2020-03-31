Broncos' Phillip Lindsay says Melvin Gordon is not his enemy, but he won't give up the starting job easily

One of the Denver Broncos' biggest offseason signings thus far is former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. The two-time Pro Bowler spent the first five years of his career with the Chargers, and has recorded 4,420 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 1,059 carries. While many think he will enter the 2020 season as Denver's starter, Gordon is going to have to earn that role.

The Broncos also have a talented running back in Phillip Lindsay. The former undrafted free agent out of Colorado burst onto the scene in 2018, rushing for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 12.8 years per carry -- which earned him a Pro Bowl nod. One has to wonder if his role will change with Gordon now on roster.

"Melvin's not my enemy," Lindsay told Mike Klis of 9News. "He's my teammate. He needs to do his job but best believe I'm going to do my job."

Lindsay found success in a two-back system with Royce Freeman, but had proven himself as the better player. With someone like Gordon now coming in, many expect Lindsay to see a decrease in touches or become more of a receiving back. While he sees Gordon as a teammate and not his "enemy," Lindsay says you can expect a competition come training camp.

"When camp comes around, it's going to be a battle," Lindsay said. "I'm not just going to sit there and give somebody the job. They can. But I'm going to go out there and I'm going to battle.

"I've heard this stuff my whole entire life. And it's never ever panned out how everybody has wanted it to pan out. Until someone proves me wrong, I'm going to continue to do what I do."

Lindsay has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in Denver. He has also caught 70 total passes for 437 yards and one touchdown. No matter who earns more touches in the run game, the Broncos' offense is expected to be much improved in 2020.