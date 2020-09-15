Things didn't go as planned for the Denver Broncos in Week 1, needless to say. They fell flat in their home opener to the visiting Tennessee Titans in Week 1, and despite kicking woes by Mike Vrabel's bunch. The offensive line held up mostly well in protecting Drew Lock -- allowing zero sacks on the evening -- and there were opportunities for the run game to get going, but losing Phillip Lindsay during the game didn't help the latter. The 26-year-old was knocked out of the contest with what was described at the time as a foot injury, but head coach Vic Fangio offered a bit more insight into it after the game.

Fangio noted Lindsay is battling a "turf toe type of thing", per Brandon Krisztal of KOA Colorado, but wouldn't offer any additional information immediately following the loss. Unfortunately for the Broncos, if it is turf toe, Lindsay's availability for Week 2 is most certainly in question. Depending upon the severity, he could either battle through and be present when his team tries to bounce back against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, or he could miss some time.

Turf toe can also be a nagging injury, if not approached with caution, and time will tell how soon Lindsay will return -- along with how effective he'll be when he does.

The addition of Melvin Gordon in free agency will help buffer the loss of Lindsay in a big way, but it's not what the Broncos had planned when they signed the former. The goal was to create a running back tandem that gave offenses fits and set Lock up for more time to operate in the pocket. Lindsay is a 1,000-yard rusher two times over, and has some ability as a receiver out of the backfield as well. He's already amassed 2,485 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns in his young two-year career, a great start for a halfback signed out of undrafted free agency in 2018.

Lindsay flew out of the gate in Year 1 en route to a Pro Bowl nod and PFWA All-Rookie Team honors, and was available for all 16 regular season games in 2020. All the Broncos can do now is wait to see if he'll keep that streak going when they land in Pennsylvania.