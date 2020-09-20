The Denver Broncos already ruled out Phillip Lindsay for their Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the running back likely will be sidelined for more than just this contest. Following a second opinion on his injured toe, Lindsay is out 2-4 weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. At the very least, he'll miss Sunday's game and their Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that, Lindsay could be eyeing a return in Week 4 or Week 5 when Denver visits both the Jets and Patriots.

Lindsay exited Denver's opener against the Titans on Monday night due to that toe injury after rushing seven times for 24 yards. He did not practice the entire week and was officially ruled out for Week 2 on Friday. The third-year back has been very durable during his time with the Broncos as he only missed one other game in his career: the 2017 regular-season finale.

In his absence, Denver will lean on Melvin Gordon, who the club signed to a two-year, $16 million contract this offseason. He got the start in the opener against Tennessee and played well, rushing for 78 yards and a touchdown on 5.2 yards per carry. He also caught all three of his targets. Along with Gordon, Royce Freeman and LeVante Bellamy -- who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday -- will factor into the rushing attack as well.