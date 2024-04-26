Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have found their new quarterback, selecting Oregon's Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix was the sixth quarterback selected in the first round, tying the draft record set in 1983.

In 2023, Nix threw for 4,508 passing yards, a whopping 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also set the FBS record for single-season completion percentage (77.4%), while the Ducks went 11-1 and earned a Pac-12 Championship berth. His two years in Eugene were historic, as Nix became one of just four quarterbacks since 2000 to record 8,000 passing yards, 70 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in a two-season span, joining Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Here's what the Broncos are getting in their new quarterback, including his scouting report, pro comparison, career accolades, fantasy fit and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: C

"I don't love Nix, but I get the pick. Desperation forces teams to pick quarterbacks earlier than they should. Sean Payton obviously sees Drew Brees in him, but this is way early. Why not trade down and get him later?" - Pete Prisco

Join us for live 2024 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Detroit.

Fantasy football outlook

Analysis to come

Dynasty spin

Analysis to come

Bo Nix Jr. NFL Draft prospect profile

Position: No. 6 QB | Overall: No. 38 | Rating: 87.50 (High-level starter)

Joshua Dobbs SF • QB • #15 CMP% 62.8 YDs 2464 TD 13 INT 10 YD/Att 5.91 View Profile

Scouting report



Bo Nix is a smooth, natural athlete who went from a chaotic QB to a calculated, fundamentally sound passer after his transfer from Auburn. He has quite footwork, is very patient/stoic in the pocket and then can flip into natural athlete mode to create off-script. Not a ridiculous big-play generator, but he will be a fun scrambler at the next level. His accuracy is great; definite a plus to his game. The offense he operated protected him outstandingly and was heavily reliant on the screen game. Unprecedented experience, but his pocket presence leaves a little to be desired. He tends to bounce outside instead of sliding up at the first sign of pressure. His arm strength is good, not great. He's a smart decision-maker, often taking what the defense gives him. Because of his athleticism and improved accuracy, along with his experience and how efficiently he operated his collegiate offense, Nix will be well-liked by offensive coaches, but his upside is a bit limited.

Accolades

2023: Third in 2023 Heisman Trophy voting (led FBS with 51 total TD)

Most QB starts (61), second-most total yards (16,965) in FBS history

Strengths

Natural athlete who can create off-script

Learned to make start decisions

Sound footwork and a quick release

Weaknesses