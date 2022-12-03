The Denver Broncos have lost yet another player to injury, as the team has placed wide receiver K.J. Hamler on injured reserve after he reportedly suffered a setback with his hamstring injury, per NFL Media. The Broncos have 15 players on injured reserve, which ranks most in the league. They also reportedly have the most money on IR as well.

Hamler has caught just seven passes for 165 yards in seven games played this season. He hasn't played since the Week 8 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, in which he caught two passes for 52 yards. Hamler was famously the wide-open receiver Russell Wilson missed on the final play of the overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts back in Week 5.

A second-round pick out of Penn State in 2020, Hamler's best season was his first one, as he caught 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games played. Coincidentally, a hamstring injury ended his rookie campaign as well. In 2021, Hamler suffered a torn ACL in Week 3.

The play of Wilson and the decisions of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett aren't the only reasons why the Broncos have been arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. Many of the 15 players currently on injured reserve are important ones, such as offensive tackle Garett Bolles, center Lloyd Cushenberry III, cornerback Ronald Darby, pass rusher Randy Gregory, wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Javonte Williams just to name a few.

The Broncos take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.