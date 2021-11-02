Broncos tight end Noah Fant has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus, according to ESPN's Field Yates. If Fant is vaccinated, he will be eligible to return to the team with two negative tests separated by 24 hours. Unvaccinated players must isolate for 10 days, according to the league's vaccination rules.

The 20th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Fant has 37 receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is on pace to break his career-highs in receptions (62) and yards (673) that were set last season. In 39 regular season games, the former Iowa standout has 139 receptions for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns.

Noah Fant DEN • TE • 87 TAR 53 REC 37 REC YDs 320 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

If Fant is unable to play against the Cowboys in Week 9, Denver's offense will lean more on receivers Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy, running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Sutton leads the Broncos with 40 receptions for 579 yards this season. Patrick is third on the team with 30 catches and tied for first with three touchdown receptions. Gordon and Williams have combined to catch 40 passes and three touchdowns. Okwuegbunam has caught 12 of 13 targets for 91 yards and one touchdown this season.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and company are preparing to face a Cowboys defense that is 16th in the NFL in scoring, 28th in passing, sixth in rushing, second in third down efficiency and 24th in red zone efficiency. Denver is 4-4 following a 3-0 start, while the Cowboys are 6-1 following last Sunday night's road win over the Vikings.