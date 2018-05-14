Broncos player involved in fiery crash with alleged DUI driver, has car flipped

Broncos running back De'Angelo Henderson was taken to the hospital over the weekend after being involved in a fiery car crash that was caused by an alleged DUI driver.

Henderson was on his way to pick up some food for his family on Saturday night when he got T-boned by a woman who was driving a stolen car. The woman was in a high-speed police chase when her vehicle smashed into Henderson's Jeep. The impact of the crash caused Henderson's vehicle to flip over in the air, but it did end the chase, which led to 9news.com in Denver labeling him as an accidental hero.

The Broncos running back described the incident to 9news.

"At the last second I saw a truck plow into my passenger side," Henderson said. "T-boned, and then everybody who was talking to the police said I was airborne and I flipped in the air and I landed on another car and I rolled after that. I was very fortunate. Very blessed."

The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a pole after hitting Henderson's Jeep.

In the photo below, you can see Henderson's Jeep, which is sitting upside down behind the silver car.

Henderson shared a close-up shot of his Jeep on Instagram. The Broncos running back said he was able to climb out of the car after it landed.

Despite the terrifying nature of the accident, Henderson walked away with only minor injures.

"For the most part my body in general is sore," Henderson told 9news. "No real injuries. A lot of bruises, a lot of scrapes. But my body is going to get better.''

The 25-year-old suffered a sprained ankle and sprained shoulder.

"I'm truly blessed that God protected me through this accident," Henderson wrote on Instagram. "Without his favor I don't know if I would've survived. ... I'm very grateful and humbled to be alive. My family and I thanks everyone who has prayed for me over the last few days."

Henderson, who was selected by the Broncos in the sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, as a rookie had seven carries for 13 yards, and also caught two passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. He said his plan is to be back participating in OTAs by next week.

"Nothing's that's going to keep me out a significant time," Henderson said. "I'll be ready for OTAs next week."

According to 9news, four people were taken to the hospital following the incident. The woman who crashed into Henderson, 37-year-old Rainbow Sunset Espinoza, has been hit with 11 charges, including DUI-drugs vehicular assault, eluding officers, motor vehicle theft, driving a car without plates and several other offenses.