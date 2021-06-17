One of the more intriguing storylines surrounding the NFL at the moment is the quarterback battle currently underway in Denver. While some Broncos fans may have a side-eye as to what may occur over in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are two signal-callers on the roster who are going toe to toe to try to win the Week 1 starting role. To this point, the two have split the reps evenly and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur seems to like what he sees from both as they roll through minicamp.

"They're both getting better," Shurmur said, via the Denver Post. "Obviously, they've both gotten work with the 1s and shared the workload. I've seen improvement in Drew's decision-making, timing and accuracy and for Teddy, it's more about getting up to speed on what we've done and he's right on board with the things we're doing."

Shurmur, who is entering his second season as the Broncos offensive coordinator, has experience with each of these quarterbacks. Of course, Lock was the 2020 starter in Denver during Shurmur's first season with the club. Over the 13 games played last year, it was a mixed bag for Lock, who completed 57.3% of his throws for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 picks. Denver was also 4-9 in Lock's starts.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"Drew obviously has made great progress from a year ago," said Shurmur. "Last year, he went into the season raw without having an offseason and he worked his way through it and he did a lot of good things. I think he's built on the good things he did a year ago."

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old coordinator was with the Minnesota Vikings from 2016-17 as Bridgewater was working his way back from a knee injury. Shurmur noted that Bridgewater -- who was the first quarterback up during team reps on Wednesday, according to those on the scene -- has "been able to pick things up quickly" since being acquired from the Panthers prior to the draft.

Head coach Vic Fangio has held firm that Lock and Bridgewater will split the reps 50-50 throughout the summer and a decision as to whom may be the Week 1 starter likely won't come until closer to the end of the preseason, so we're still a bit away from getting a conclusion here. With training camp a little more than a month away, however, it will be fascinating to see which of these two will eventually separate himself enough for the Broncos brass to make that pivotal call heading into the regular season.